Dr. Tehrany has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamshid Tehrany, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamshid Tehrany, MD
Dr. Jamshid Tehrany, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Dr. Tehrany works at
Dr. Tehrany's Office Locations
Speech and Language Therapy Associates of Staten Island Pllc91 New Dorp Ln, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-2426
Women for Women Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC1 Hollow Ln Ste 315, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 226-0684
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. Really cares about his patients. Staff is wonderful and patient.
About Dr. Jamshid Tehrany, MD
- Urology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1497742498
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tehrany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tehrany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tehrany has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tehrany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tehrany speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tehrany. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tehrany.
