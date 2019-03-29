See All Ophthalmologists in West Hills, CA
Dr. Jamshyd Karlin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jamshyd Karlin, MD

Dr. Jamshyd Karlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Ny Med|St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr

Dr. Karlin works at J. David Karlin, M.D. in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Karlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward J O'neill MD
    7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 230-4388
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ectropion of Eyelid
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ectropion of Eyelid

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Medical Therapy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jamshyd Karlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003880261
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Med|St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jamshyd Karlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karlin works at J. David Karlin, M.D. in West Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Karlin’s profile.

    Dr. Karlin has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

