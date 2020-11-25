Dr. Jan Akervall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akervall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Akervall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jan Akervall, MD
Dr. Jan Akervall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from LUND UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF ODONTOLOGY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Dr. Akervall works at
Dr. Akervall's Office Locations
Mosa Audiology5333 McAuley Dr Rm 2017, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (800) 851-6672
- 2 14650 E Old US Highway 12 Ste 304, Chelsea, MI 48118 Directions (800) 851-6672
Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital Ann Arbor5301 E Huron Riv Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48106 Directions (800) 851-6672
St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea775 S Main St, Chelsea, MI 48118 Directions (734) 593-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Literally saved my life! A missed diagnosis at a prior institution, turned into the best outcome possible. Truly beyond specialist, Dr. Akervall PhD, is a caring human being. Throughout the entire ordeal of tongue cancer and subsequent neck dissection, he and his entire staff were fabulous. 10+!!!
About Dr. Jan Akervall, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Swedish
- 1497718142
Education & Certifications
- LUND UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF ODONTOLOGY
