Overview of Dr. Jan Bear, MD

Dr. Jan Bear, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bear works at St Vincent Hospital Orthopaedic Group in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

