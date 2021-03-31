Dr. Jan Bear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Bear, MD
Overview of Dr. Jan Bear, MD
Dr. Jan Bear, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bear works at
Dr. Bear's Office Locations
St Vincent Hospital Orthopaedic Group1631 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 424-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was excellent. 10 years ago he replaced my right hip. Jan was very professional, committed to doing a great job, ensured it was done right, and that I was given proper post-operative care. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jan Bear, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1255388336
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bear has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bear.
