Dr. Jan Becker, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jan Becker, MD

Dr. Jan Becker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Becker works at JAN A BECKER MD PC in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Becker's Office Locations

    Jan A Becker MD PA
    727 Vassar St, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 849-0330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Don Williams — Aug 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jan Becker, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225014954
    Education & Certifications

    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker works at JAN A BECKER MD PC in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Becker’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

