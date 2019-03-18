Dr. Jan Bender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Bender, MD
Overview of Dr. Jan Bender, MD
Dr. Jan Bender, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender's Office Locations
6449 38th Ave N Ste G4, St Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 347-2557
Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bender and his staff are fantastic!
About Dr. Jan Bender, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255304259
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bender speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
