Dr. Jan Cornell, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jan Cornell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Reid Health.

Dr. Cornell works at Oak Street Health Westwood in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health Westwood
    2429 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211 (513) 440-8024

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Jan Cornell, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1306908132
    Education & Certifications

    • Akron City Hospital
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky
    • Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Reid Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jan Cornell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cornell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cornell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cornell works at Oak Street Health Westwood in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Cornell’s profile.

    Dr. Cornell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.