Dr. Jan Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Jan Davis, MD
Dr. Jan Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Texas Children's Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
Frostwood Pediatrics902 Frostwood Dr Ste 156, Houston, TX 77024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Texas Children's Hospital
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
I have been going to Frostwood Pediatrics for 5 years now. I have trusted Dr. Davis with both of my kids since birth. As a new mother, her calm and warm approach put me at ease from the start. She is similar to having a caring grandma that happens to be an experienced medical doctor. She is never too busy for her clients and will take a call (or call back within the hour) in times of need. This is a family-run practice and being a client, you are made to feel almost like family.
About Dr. Jan Davis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1699781997
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- The University Of Texas At Austin
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.