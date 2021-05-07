Overview of Dr. Jan Dekker, MD

Dr. Jan Dekker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA.



Dr. Dekker works at Jan J. Dekker, MD, LLC in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.