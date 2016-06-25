Overview of Dr. Jan Duncan, MD

Dr. Jan Duncan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Duncan works at Jan W Duncan MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.