Dr. Jan Duncan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jan Duncan, MD

Dr. Jan Duncan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.

Dr. Duncan works at Jan W Duncan MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duncan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jan W Duncan MD
    1828 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 6300, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 267-0222
  2. 2
    National Institute of Transplantation
    2200 W 3rd St Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 267-0222
  3. 3
    Jan W. Duncan MD Inc.
    711 W College St Ste 625, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 267-0222
  4. 4
    Richard W. Vanis M.d. P.c.
    301 W Huntington Dr Ste 617, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 267-0222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 25, 2016
    this doctor Duncan is a great doctor he did my back 7 months ago and i feel great lumbar 3 & 4 i would recommend anyone to him thanks doctor Duncan
    bobby qhitley in Panorama City, CA — Jun 25, 2016
    About Dr. Jan Duncan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821109083
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jan Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

