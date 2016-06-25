Dr. Jan Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Duncan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jan Duncan, MD
Dr. Jan Duncan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Dr. Duncan's Office Locations
Jan W Duncan MD1828 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 6300, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 267-0222
National Institute of Transplantation2200 W 3rd St Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (323) 267-0222
Jan W. Duncan MD Inc.711 W College St Ste 625, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (323) 267-0222
Richard W. Vanis M.d. P.c.301 W Huntington Dr Ste 617, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (323) 267-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duncan?
this doctor Duncan is a great doctor he did my back 7 months ago and i feel great lumbar 3 & 4 i would recommend anyone to him thanks doctor Duncan
About Dr. Jan Duncan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1821109083
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan works at
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.