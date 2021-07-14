Overview of Dr. Jan Fronek, MD

Dr. Jan Fronek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Hospital for Special Surgery|Vet Affairs Med Center



Dr. Fronek works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.