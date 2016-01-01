Dr. Jan Henstorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henstorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Henstorf, MD
Overview of Dr. Jan Henstorf, MD
Dr. Jan Henstorf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Henstorf works at
Dr. Henstorf's Office Locations
-
1
Fremont38690 Stivers St Ste A, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 248-1040
-
2
Jan Eric Henstorf M.d.apc38733 Stivers St, Fremont, CA 94536 Directions (510) 797-7463
-
3
Fremont Office2000 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 797-1111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henstorf?
About Dr. Jan Henstorf, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1891781621
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henstorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henstorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henstorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henstorf works at
Dr. Henstorf has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henstorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henstorf speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Henstorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henstorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henstorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henstorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.