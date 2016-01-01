Overview of Dr. Jan Henstorf, MD

Dr. Jan Henstorf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Henstorf works at Washington Township Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.