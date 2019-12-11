Dr. Jan Kriwinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kriwinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Kriwinsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Jan Kriwinsky, MD
Dr. Jan Kriwinsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Kriwinsky works at
Dr. Kriwinsky's Office Locations
Pediatric Place Inc.3690 Orange Pl Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr K treats our children as if they were his own Family. I have a 34 year old, 12 year old and an eleven year old. We have been in this practice since my eldest was 7 years old. Patients dont know Dr K has a heart of gold. When Marilyn his nurse was going threw chemo she shared with me Dr K met her in the mornings to start her IVs. Our Family is always grateful to him and his lovely staff
About Dr. Jan Kriwinsky, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982632881
Education & Certifications
- Rainbow Babies Chldns/U Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kriwinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kriwinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kriwinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kriwinsky works at
Dr. Kriwinsky speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kriwinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kriwinsky.
