Dr. Jan Kronish, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jan Kronish, MD

Dr. Jan Kronish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kronish works at Delray Eye Associates in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kronish's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Eyewear
    16201 S MILITARY TRL, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Sep 18, 2022
My medical issues have not needed his surgical skills but more towards regeneration of nerve/muscle functions around my eyes. As a two time survivor of Bell’s Palsy I need injections every three to four months, very close to my eyes. My old eye doctor in NJ strongly suggested a surgeon who was very experienced with this treatment and determined Dr Kronish was the doctor I should visit. As a Florida resident now I have been a patient of Dr Kronish for over four years. He totally understood my issues and was very confident in the treatment I needed. Each visit he injects me six times and I rarely feel anything. The best thing is the treatment works. Obviously he is gentle and answers all my questions without any drama.
Ted V — Sep 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jan Kronish, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • 1720189699
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jan Kronish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kronish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kronish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kronish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kronish works at Delray Eye Associates in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kronish’s profile.

Dr. Kronish has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kronish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kronish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kronish.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kronish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kronish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

