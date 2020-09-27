Dr. Jan McCann, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan McCann, DPM
Dr. Jan McCann, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Saddleback Valley Podiatry23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 143, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 768-9495
Jan E Mc Cann Dpm Inc.27800 Medical Center Rd Ste 322, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-5180
Magdy Nawar MD Dba Pacific Nephrology26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 485, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-5180
Inner Image Diagnostics Center24012 Calle de la Plata Ste 135, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 768-9495
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What an amazing doctor Dr. Jan McCann is!!! He has helped me in tremendous ways AND he just performed surgery on my husband's foot and opened up his office for us at 6am on a Saturday to help my husband manage his pain!! Unheard of now a days! He truly cares for his patients!!! I cannot thank him enough for helping us through a tough situation! I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Jan McCann
About Dr. Jan McCann, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. McCann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McCann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCann.
