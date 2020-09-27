See All Podiatrists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Jan McCann, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jan McCann, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Laguna Hills, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jan McCann, DPM

Dr. Jan McCann, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. McCann works at Saddleback Valley Podiatry in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
5.0 (149)
View Profile
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
4.5 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
4.8 (126)
View Profile

Dr. McCann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saddleback Valley Podiatry
    23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 143, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 768-9495
  2. 2
    Jan E Mc Cann Dpm Inc.
    27800 Medical Center Rd Ste 322, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-5180
  3. 3
    Magdy Nawar MD Dba Pacific Nephrology
    26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 485, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-5180
  4. 4
    Inner Image Diagnostics Center
    24012 Calle de la Plata Ste 135, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 768-9495

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McCann?

    Sep 27, 2020
    What an amazing doctor Dr. Jan McCann is!!! He has helped me in tremendous ways AND he just performed surgery on my husband's foot and opened up his office for us at 6am on a Saturday to help my husband manage his pain!! Unheard of now a days! He truly cares for his patients!!! I cannot thank him enough for helping us through a tough situation! I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Jan McCann
    Julie Prendiz — Sep 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jan McCann, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jan McCann, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McCann to family and friends

    Dr. McCann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McCann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jan McCann, DPM.

    About Dr. Jan McCann, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558496927
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jan McCann, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. McCann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jan McCann, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.