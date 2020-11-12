Overview

Dr. Jan Mensink, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Mensink works at The Practice in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

