Dr. Jan Mensink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mensink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Mensink, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Mensink, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Mensink works at
Locations
-
1
The Practice2920 F St Ste D7, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 633-0262
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mensink?
He is the best. Has a remidy for everything.
About Dr. Jan Mensink, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1710934864
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital Orlando
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mensink has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mensink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mensink works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mensink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mensink.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mensink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mensink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.