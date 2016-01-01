Dr. Jan Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Novak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jan Novak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their fellowship with Yale New Haven Hospital
Dr. Novak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UBMD Internal Medicine & Subspecialty, Amherst Office1020 Youngs Rd Ste 110, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 961-9900
-
2
University of Buffalo Medical Doctors Academic Medicine3980 Sheridan Dr Ste 601, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 961-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Novak?
About Dr. Jan Novak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1427096239
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Strong Meml Hosp-U Rochester
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novak works at
Dr. Novak has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.