Overview of Dr. Jan Penvose-Yi, MD

Dr. Jan Penvose-Yi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Penvose-Yi works at TrueCare in San Marcos, CA with other offices in Vista, CA and Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.