Dr. Petri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jan Petri, MD
Overview of Dr. Jan Petri, MD
Dr. Jan Petri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Regional One Health.
Dr. Petri works at
Dr. Petri's Office Locations
Collierville Pediatrics LLC2028 W Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 861-2526Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes attentive and very good at what she does. Her staff were exceptional as well.
About Dr. Jan Petri, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033175682
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petri has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Petri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.