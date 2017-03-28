Overview

Dr. Jan Pickett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in The Colony, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Pickett works at Pickett Family Medical Center in The Colony, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.