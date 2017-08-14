Dr. Jan Rakinic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rakinic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Rakinic, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Rakinic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Southern Illinois University Healthcare751 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-3880
Simmons Cancer Institute315 W Carpenter St # Clinica, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-1025
Siu School of Medicine Academic Office701 N 1st St Ste D-333, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-7230
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'll say straight up, I was real sick. Dr Rackinic was a fellow at Thomas Jefferson University. Dr Rackinic had to perform many surgeries on me, I put my total trust in that woman and she never let me down! I was in the hospital for 51 days and she was right by my side the whole time! Her bedside manner is terrific! I could go on, the truth is, I thank God for her! She is well worth seeing!
About Dr. Jan Rakinic, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1457348401
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Med College Hospital
- Cook Co Hosp-U Ill Coll Med
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rakinic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rakinic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rakinic has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rakinic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rakinic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rakinic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rakinic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rakinic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.