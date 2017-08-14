See All General Surgeons in Springfield, IL
Dr. Jan Rakinic, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jan Rakinic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rakinic works at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY HEALTHCARE in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Illinois University Healthcare
    751 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-3880
  2. 2
    Simmons Cancer Institute
    315 W Carpenter St # Clinica, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-1025
  3. 3
    Siu School of Medicine Academic Office
    701 N 1st St Ste D-333, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-7230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    Aug 14, 2017
    I'll say straight up, I was real sick. Dr Rackinic was a fellow at Thomas Jefferson University. Dr Rackinic had to perform many surgeries on me, I put my total trust in that woman and she never let me down! I was in the hospital for 51 days and she was right by my side the whole time! Her bedside manner is terrific! I could go on, the truth is, I thank God for her! She is well worth seeing!
    Kathie LaBarth in Marlton, NJ — Aug 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jan Rakinic, MD
    About Dr. Jan Rakinic, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457348401
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jefferson Med College Hospital
    Internship
    • Cook Co Hosp-U Ill Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jan Rakinic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rakinic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rakinic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rakinic works at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY HEALTHCARE in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rakinic’s profile.

    Dr. Rakinic has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rakinic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rakinic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rakinic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rakinic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rakinic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

