Overview

Dr. Jan Rakinic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rakinic works at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY HEALTHCARE in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.