Dr. Jan Saunders, DO
Dr. Jan Saunders, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with American Sports Medicine Institute, Sports Medicine
Orthopedic Associates of S W Ohio Inc7677 Yankee St Ste 110, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 428-0400
Grandview Medical Center405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-3200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio4160 Little York Rd Ste 10, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hand & Orthopedic Center of Excellence1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 428-0400Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Saunders preformed both my total knee surgeries and I am very pleased with my results. I would highly recommend him and his staff. The therapy team also worked very hard to get me back to feeling myself- with no pain and with complete mobility.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1174525901
- American Sports Medicine Institute, Sports Medicine
- College of Wooster, Chemistry
- Orthopedic Surgery
