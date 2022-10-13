Overview of Dr. Jan Saunders, DO

Dr. Jan Saunders, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with American Sports Medicine Institute, Sports Medicine



Dr. Saunders works at Orthopedic Associates in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Systemic Chondromalacia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.