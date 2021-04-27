Dr. Jan Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jan Schwartz, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jan Miller Schwartz MD PA902 Frostwood Dr Ste 153, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-9671
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
She is very good. I would go to no one else.
About Dr. Jan Schwartz, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1952403677
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.