Dr. Jan Seski, MD

Oncology
2.5 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jan Seski, MD

Dr. Jan Seski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Upmc Mercy.

Dr. Seski works at Jan C Seski MD and Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jan Seski MD & Associates PC
    3358 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 621-2888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Upmc Mercy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecological Procedure Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 22, 2022
    2008 diagnosed with utrin cancer. GYN referred me to Dr Seski. Thank God for that referral. Dr Seski wasn't a doctor with the best bedside manners, he was a down to earth doctor. Just the facts. You have do it his way or stop being his patience. I did everything he said, I took the medications he prescribed, ate foods he suggested, excersied and stopped smoking. So here it is 2022 thanks be to God and Dr Seski I've been cancer free.
    Sandra Fourgson — Aug 22, 2022
    About Dr. Jan Seski, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    • English, Russian
    • 1245295880
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson
    • University Mich Med School
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Gynecological Oncology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jan Seski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seski works at Jan C Seski MD and Assocs in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Seski’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Seski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

