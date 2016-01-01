Overview

Dr. Jan Shim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Shim works at Well Mart & Pharmacy LLC in Fort Lee, NJ with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.