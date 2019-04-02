Dr. Jan Trobisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trobisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Trobisch, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Trobisch, MD is an Addiction Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Addiction Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Freie Universitaet Berlin, Medizinische Fachbereich and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Trobisch works at
Locations
Ucla Ipn Scoi4100 Empire Dr Ste 120, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 878-9100
Synergy Wellness Center7910 Downing Ave Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 878-9100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best addiction treatment on outpatient bases in Southern California.
About Dr. Jan Trobisch, MD
- Addiction Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1548312333
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine - Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, CA
- Freie Universitaet Berlin, Medizinische Fachbereich
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trobisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trobisch works at
Dr. Trobisch speaks German and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Trobisch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trobisch.
