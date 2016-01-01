Overview

Dr. Jan Ulbrecht, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Ulbrecht works at Mount Nittany Park Ave Laboratory in State College, PA with other offices in Reedsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.