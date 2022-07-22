Dr. Jan Wampold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wampold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Wampold, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
Dr. Wampold was very pleasant and quickly diagnosed my reason for being there. Great staff also!
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Emory University Hospital|Louisiana State University Medical Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Internal Medicine
