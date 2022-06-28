Dr. Werner Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jan Werner Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Jan Werner Jr, MD
Dr. Jan Werner Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Werner Jr's Office Locations
Deanah Alexander Rncns2307 Sw 7th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 383-0490
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Addressing my questions and talking to me, not at me with eyes not on computer all the time. Fixed my illness and called to check on my health following my procedure
About Dr. Jan Werner Jr, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1174561369
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werner Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner Jr.
