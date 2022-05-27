Dr. Jan Widerman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Widerman, DO
Overview of Dr. Jan Widerman, DO
Dr. Jan Widerman, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Widerman works at
Dr. Widerman's Office Locations
-
1
Jan N. Widerman DO Facop Faap PC10800 BUSTLETON AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions (215) 934-6777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Widerman?
I’m 46 years old and have been a patient of Dr Widerman since 12/22/16 and I can’t say enough positive things about my experience with him. He has always been a great listener and he doesn’t just speak in backwards riddles or rattle off something that sounds like a directive out of a one size fits all medical book. He treats you like an individual with respect and he truly tries to understand and put himself in a position to see things as you are explaining. Totally professional, takes time to call you back and is just a generally warm person. My health when first meeting Dr Widerman and my health currently speaks for itself. He’s never being rude, he is going to tell you how it is but in an encouraging way to make you feel proactive about taking Initiative to do more on your own merit and not just solely rely on the quickfix of a pill. Always been professional understanding a good listener and just warm in general.
About Dr. Jan Widerman, DO
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1023197977
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widerman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Widerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widerman works at
Dr. Widerman speaks Russian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Widerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.