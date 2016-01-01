Dr. Winetz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jan Winetz, MD
Overview of Dr. Jan Winetz, MD
Dr. Jan Winetz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Winetz works at
Dr. Winetz's Office Locations
Steven M. Tilles M.d. Inc.2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 405, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 356-8133
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jan Winetz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1790777852
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine
