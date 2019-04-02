Dr. Jan Youssef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youssef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Youssef, MD
Overview of Dr. Jan Youssef, MD
Dr. Jan Youssef, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Youssef's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Center of Nj115 FRANKLIN AVE, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 773-9250
Select Physical Therapy Holdings Inc620 Essex St, Harrison, NJ 07029 Directions (973) 773-9250
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Before came to see Dr. Jan Youssef I had a lot trouble breathing for over 10 years, I’ve been having sleep problems besides that I can barely jog and walk up a flight of steps and because of the problems breathing through my nose it was the worst ever. For over 10 years I seen multiple doctors and nobody was able to fix this issue except Dr. Jan Yusuf, this Doctor really goes the extra mile to make sure everything is done the right way. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Jan Youssef, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic
- 1386680635
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology
