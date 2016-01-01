Dr. Jana Atik, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jana Atik, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jana Atik, DPM
Dr. Jana Atik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Dr. Atik's Office Locations
Wvu Medicine Orthopedics1600 Murdoch Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 865-5520
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 865-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jana Atik, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245624337
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atik works at
Dr. Atik has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Atik speaks Arabic.
Dr. Atik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.