Overview of Dr. Jana Atik, DPM

Dr. Jana Atik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Atik works at WVU Medicine in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.