Dr. Jana Bures-Forsthoefel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jana Bures-Forsthoefel, MD
Dr. Jana Bures-Forsthoefel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Bures-Forsthoefel's Office Locations
Gynecology & Obstetrics Associates of Tallahassee Pllc1405 Centerville Rd Ste 4200, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-3549
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Jana Forsthoefel for many years, she has always paid close attention to my gynecological issues. Her and her team of doctors at gynecology & obstetrics came together and helped my husband and I bring our handsome baby boy into this world as well. We are planning on baby #2 and we look forward to having Dr. forsthoefel and her team along for the journey.
About Dr. Jana Bures-Forsthoefel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1447210364
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bures-Forsthoefel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bures-Forsthoefel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bures-Forsthoefel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bures-Forsthoefel has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bures-Forsthoefel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bures-Forsthoefel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bures-Forsthoefel.
