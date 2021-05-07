Dr. Jana Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jana Cole, MD
Dr. Jana Cole, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Plastic Surgeons of Alaska2741 Debarr Rd Ste C215, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5308Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Cole is a great doctor! Knowledgeable, sensitive ,informative. I immediately felt at ease. The staff was also helpful and kind. They ensured I had a smooth prep, surgery and follow up. Walked away very impressed! Would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a specialist.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891741393
- University Of Washington Medical Center|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.