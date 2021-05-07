Overview of Dr. Jana Cole, MD

Dr. Jana Cole, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Cole works at Plastic Surgeons of Alaska in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.