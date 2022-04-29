Dr. Jana Deitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jana Deitch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jana Deitch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Breast Health Program48 Route 25A, Smithtown, NY 11787
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Dr Deitch is an angel on earth. She is kind, relatable, compassionate, and brilliant in her field.
About Dr. Jana Deitch, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- General Surgery
