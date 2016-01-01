Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jana Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jana Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Sioux Falls, SD. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Avera Medical Group Dermatology Sioux Falls6701 S MINNESOTA AVE, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (252) 413-6791
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jana Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1295701092
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Dermatology
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
