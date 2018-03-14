Dr. Jana Lincoln, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lincoln is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jana Lincoln, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jana Lincoln, MD
Dr. Jana Lincoln, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Lincoln works at
Dr. Lincoln's Office Locations
-
1
Kumc Internal Medicine Midtown Clinic1001 N MINNEAPOLIS ST, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 293-2647
-
2
Ku Wichita Center for Clinical Research1010 N Kansas St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 293-2647
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We were referred to Dr. Lincoln through Prairie View of Newton, KS. How do you thank someone for giving your daughter back to you one treatment at a time. After a year of severe illness and extensive care, our daughter is getting well. To those like Dr. Lincoln, who look, reach, and go, above and beyond, we are so grateful. Thank you from the depths of our hearts.
About Dr. Jana Lincoln, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1992927768
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Lincoln speaks Czech.
