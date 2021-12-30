Overview

Dr. Jana Marshall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Marshall works at Doctors For The Family in Lake Jackson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.