Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jana Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Jana Parker, MD is a Dermatologist in Murray, UT.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
Holladay Clinic6272 S Highland Dr, Murray, UT 84121 Directions (801) 871-6300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
If you want a Dermatologist that is just really excellent about caring for patients, and has the expertise, skill and knowledge to find the tiniest cancer, then this is the Dermatologist you want to have as your doctor. She found a pin size basal cell cancer in my right sideburn just across from my eye. It was a remarkable find. I doubt if many others could have found it. She also had to be careful since it was near my eye. Just last week she found another basal cell. You can be confident that you are being treated by one of the best in Salt Lake County and the State Of Utah. She is not sitting around waiting for patients, They flock to her because she is the best. If you ever wonder how to rate her on the "Star System," just think back to your high school or college days when the letters were used for grading. If I used the letters, I could only think of the letter "A" because she is "Amazing" and "Awesome" and I know that I will never go to anyone else.
About Dr. Jana Parker, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parker has seen patients for Dermatitis, Lipomas and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
