Dr. Podzimek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jana Podzimek, MD
Overview of Dr. Jana Podzimek, MD
Dr. Jana Podzimek, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital and Bassett Medical Center.
Dr. Podzimek works at
Dr. Podzimek's Office Locations
Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1500Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Auburn Memorial Hospital17 Lansing St, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 255-7011
Malys Physical Therapy77 Nelson St Ste 130, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 255-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Bassett Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated by Dr Podzimek when she was in Peoria , Illinois . She had been my ENT for about 20 yrs , if not longer . I was sad to see her go . She is a very good Dr , and you all should feel lucky to have her .
About Dr. Jana Podzimek, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1356314058
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podzimek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podzimek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podzimek works at
Dr. Podzimek has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Deviated Septum and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podzimek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Podzimek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podzimek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podzimek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podzimek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.