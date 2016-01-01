Dr. Jana Roberts, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jana Roberts, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jana Roberts, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Roberts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Greystone Orthodontics5510 Highway 280 Ste 110, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 719-1339
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
About Dr. Jana Roberts, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1851477202
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.