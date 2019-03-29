Overview

Dr. Jana Simpson, MD is a Dermatologist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Simpson works at El Paso Dermatology in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.