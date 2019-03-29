See All Dermatologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Jana Simpson, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jana Simpson, MD is a Dermatologist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Simpson works at El Paso Dermatology in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso Dermatology
    1700 Murchison Dr Ste 215, El Paso, TX 79902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-3254

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Herpes Simplex Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Herpes Simplex Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jana Simpson, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821142779
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
