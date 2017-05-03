Overview of Dr. Jana Wells, MD

Dr. Jana Wells, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Wells works at Heart To Heart Pediatrics in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.