Dr. Janae Clapp, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Norman Regional Hospital and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Radiation Medicine Associates, PC5911 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 773-6400
INTEGRIS Family Care Memorial West5915 W Memorial Rd Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 773-6400
Integris Medical Group5300 N Independence Ave Ste 280, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 773-6400
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Norman Regional Hospital
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Clapp is personable, professional, and knowledgeable. She listens and cares. I am so thankful to have her and her team taking care of me. They go above and beyond to meet my needs even if this means missing lunch to accommodate my schedule. I think God for placing me in her loving care. It makes this journey much easier.
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt University
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
