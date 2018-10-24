Dr. Janae Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janae Davis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Licking Memorial Women's Health - Newark15 Messimer Dr, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 348-4692
Urgent Care - Downtown Newark20 W Locust St, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-7940
Licking Memorial Health Systems14 Westgate Dr, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-7925
Pataskala Health Campus - Ultrasound1 Healthy Pl Ste 201, Pataskala, OH 43062 Directions (220) 564-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I love Dr. Davis and the staff. The wait is short and she is quick, funny and intelligent.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891808861
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
