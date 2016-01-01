Dr. Janae Kittinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kittinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janae Kittinger, MD
Overview of Dr. Janae Kittinger, MD
Dr. Janae Kittinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They completed their residency with Scott & White Memorial Hospital
Dr. Kittinger works at
Dr. Kittinger's Office Locations
Owensboro Health Medical Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery2211 Mayfair Dr Ste 305, Owensboro, KY 42301 Directions (270) 688-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Janae Kittinger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kittinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kittinger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kittinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kittinger has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kittinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kittinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kittinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kittinger, there are benefits to both methods.