Dr. Janaina Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Janaina Anderson, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center and Children's of Alabama.
Locations
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My son and I had a great experience with Dr. Anderson. We found her incredibly knowledgeable and put together a comprehensive diagnostic plan to see what is going on with my son's stomach.
About Dr. Janaina Anderson, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
- 1205946290
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Children's of Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
