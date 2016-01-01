Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janak Goyal, MD
Overview of Dr. Janak Goyal, MD
Dr. Janak Goyal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Goyal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goyal's Office Locations
-
1
Arthritis Center Inc528 Amboy Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 442-1006
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goyal?
About Dr. Janak Goyal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1417903477
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyal works at
Dr. Goyal speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.