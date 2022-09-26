Dr. Janaki Nadarajah, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadarajah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Janaki Nadarajah, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Janaki Nadarajah, DPM
Dr. Janaki Nadarajah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Nadarajah works at
Dr. Nadarajah's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Podiatry Care462 Furys Ferry Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (567) 204-0745
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
nice person
About Dr. Janaki Nadarajah, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1831288018
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Manitoba - Winnipeg, Canada
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadarajah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadarajah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadarajah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadarajah works at
Dr. Nadarajah has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadarajah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nadarajah speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadarajah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadarajah.
