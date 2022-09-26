Overview of Dr. Janaki Nadarajah, DPM

Dr. Janaki Nadarajah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Nadarajah works at Aiyan Diabetes Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.